Former Indian opener Arun Lal is reportedly all set to tie the knot with his long-time friend Bulbul Saha on May 2 .

As per reports, the 66-year-old Lal got engaged to the 38-year-old Bulbul a while back. Bulbul is a teacher by profession.

Lal parted ways with his first wife Reena after the two mutually agreed to get a divorce.

Lal, who battled cancer, guided Bengal to the Ranji final in 2020.

Lal played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for India before turning to coaching and commentary.