Yashasvi Jaiswal receives gift from Sanju Samson | Video

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has received a gift from team captain Sanju Samson.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who stared with a fine 68 in Royals' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, got a bat from Sanju.

"Don't worry. You will have a new bat in your room tonight. For sure. Don't worry. A gift from your elder brother. A gift from your chetta. A new bat for Yashsvi Jaiswal," Sanju tells Jaiswal in Hindi in a video posted on Twitter by Royals.

Royals are in third spot with 14 points from 11 matches in the ongoing IPL 2022.