KCA Club Championship: AGORC to meet Athreya in final

AGORC scored a convincing six-wicket win over Masters CC to set up a title clash with Athreya CC in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Tuesday.

AGORC bowled out Masters for 86 after opting to field. Manu Krishnan struck in the very first over by removing Vishnu Raj for a duck. Masters suffered a big blow when the in-form Rohan Kunnummal was sent back by Akhil K G for nine.

Krishna Prasad waged a lone battle with a 57-ball 55. He hit four fours and two sixes. None of the other batters managed to enter double digits.

Manu claimed 2/12, while leggie S Midhun picked up 2/16.

Akhil M S scored an unbeaten 31 as AGORC overhauled the target with more than three overs to spare.

The final will be played on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Masters CC 86 in 17.2 overs (Krishna Prasad 55; Manu Krishnan 2/12, S Midhun 2/16) lost to AGORC 92/4 in 16.5 overs (Akhil M S 31 not out; Fazil Fanoos 2/25).