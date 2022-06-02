Suresh Gopi thanks Rajasthan Royals for special jersey

Rajasthan Royals have gifted actor-politician Suresh Gopi a special jersey on completing 250 films. Royals, led by Kerala star Sanju Samson, made it to the final of the just-concluded IPL 2022.

"Congratulations to our very own @IamSanjuSamson and team #RR on a splendid IPL campaign! Glad to have this elegant jersey and my gratitude to everyone at @rajasthanroyals for sending. Good luck in all your future endeavors!," wrote Gopi on his Twitter handle.

Royals lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wicket in Sunday's final.