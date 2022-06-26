1st T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against Ireland

Dublin: India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland in the first T20I at The Village here on Sunday.

The match will be played in overcast conditions and there was a delay for the toss due to rain.

Pacer Umran Malik will be making his India debut while Conor Olphert has been given his debut by the hosts.

Teams

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik