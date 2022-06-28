2nd T20I: Hooda ton helps India edge Ireland

Malahide: India beat Ireland by four runs in the second and final T20 International to clinch the two-match series 2-0 here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India posted a huge 225 for seven with Deepak Hooda top-scoring with 104 while Sanju Samson contributing 77.

The Indians then restricted Ireland to 221 for five to win the match.

Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 60 while opener Paul Stirling contributed 40. Harry Tector and George Dockrell chipped in with 39 and 34 not out respectively.

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot against Ireland. Photo: PTI

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Umrah Malik took a wicket apiece.

India had won the first match by seven wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 225/7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/42, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35) bt Ireland 221/5 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 40, Andrew Balbirnie 60, Harry Tector 39; George Dockrell 34 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42).