Edgbaston Test: Root, Bairstow star as England level series with record win

England chased down a record target of 378 in the fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston by seven wickets to level the series 2-2 on Tuesday.

Resuming on 259/3, the overnight pair of Joe Root (142 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out) took England home in the first session. The two, who came together with England in a spot at 109/3, added a mammoth 269 for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand. This was England's highest ever successful run chase in Tests.

The defeat dashed India's hopes of winning a series in England for the first time in 15 years.