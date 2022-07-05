Edgbaston Test: Root, Bairstow star as England level series with record win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Joe Root celebrates his hundred. Photo: AFP/Geoff Caddick

England chased down a record target of 378 in the fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston by seven wickets to level the series 2-2 on Tuesday.

Resuming on 259/3, the overnight pair of Joe Root (142 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out) took England home in the first session. The two, who came together with England in a spot at 109/3, added a mammoth 269 for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand. This was England's highest ever successful run chase in Tests.

The defeat dashed India's hopes of winning a series in England for the first time in 15 years.

