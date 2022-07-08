India set to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs

PTI
Published: July 08, 2022 09:05 PM IST
Representational image.

New Delhi: India are set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series next month.

RELATED ARTICLES

The dates are yet to be officially announced, but 'Cricbuzz' has reported that the three games, which will be part of the ICC One-Day Super League, have been tentatively scheduled for August 18, 20 and 22 respectively.

The matches are significant from Zimbabwe's point of view as the points from the series will count towards qualification for next year's ODI World Cup.

"We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series," a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official was quoted as saying by the cricket portal.

The tour to the African nation is the first for India in six years. The last time India was there was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side had played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout