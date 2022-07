Former Indian captain M S Dhoni visited the Indian dressing room after the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday evening and the photos have gone viral.

Dhoni was seen interacting with young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted photos of Dhoni's visit.

India beat England by 49 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.