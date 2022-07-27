Fortunate to be supporting Rahul Dravid: Paddy Upton

Port of Spain (Trinidad): Paddy Upton, the newly-appointed mental conditioning coach of the Indian team, expressed his delight over joining the national men's team again, terming it as "privilege of being back in the saddle".

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Upton has joined India's support staff on the tour of West Indies as the mental conditioning coach and is expected to be with the team till the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

This will be Upton's second stint with the Indian team after previously working with the side from 2008 to 2011 under then head coach Gary Kirsten. During those years, India became the number one-ranked Test team for the first time and also won the ICC World Cup 2011 on home soil.

"News update, from the Caribbean. People normally start these announcements with 'I'm really excited to...', but I genuinely AM excited to have joined the Indian cricket team, as mental conditioning coach. I'll be supporting the players and coaches in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, in Oct/Nov '22.