Axar, Shami should have been part of Asia Cup squad: Srikkanth

Mumbai: Former Indian skipper and ex-selection committee chairman Krishnamachari Srikkanth is unhappy with Axar Patel being kept as a standby in the squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE from August 27. The bowling all-rounder had played some fine knocks and took crucial wickets in the visitors' clean sweep of the ODI series against the West Indies recently.

Axar's exclusion from the 15-member squad apart, Srikkanth felt the side, which was announced late on Monday, was "pretty good", although pacer Mohammed Shami should also have been in the mix.

"I think the squad is pretty good but I think we would need one more medium-pacer. We are going with one medium pacer short. Two wrist spinners are fine. I feel bad for Axar Patel, who has missed out. I am very happy for Deepak Hooda -- he can bowl a bit and he's a good striker of the ball," said Srikkanth on Star Sports' show Follow the Blues.

"What I like about Deepak Hooda is that he's a good striker of the ball. Otherwise, this squad is a fantastic squad; only feel bad for Axar Patel. I still believe that he's a good bowling all-rounder."

Srikkanth also felt pace-bowling stalwart Shami should have been part of the squad for the Asia Cup.

"In my team, Shami was literally there. If I was the chairman of the selection committee, I think Shami would have been there and probably, I would not have gone with Ravi Bishnoi. But I still believe that Axar Patel was a serious contender in my team. It would have been a big toss-up between Axar Patel and Ashwin."