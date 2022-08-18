Sanju Samson's kind gesture delights ailing fan | Video

Kerala star Sanju Samson has a huge fan base, especially in his home state. The wicketkeeper-batter has struck a chord with the fans both due to his dazzling strokeplay and down-to-earth attitude.

A youngster has revealed how Sanju has made his father, who has been suffering from pneumothorax, happy by sending him an autographed Rajasthan Royals jersey. The elderly person has been a huge supporter of Sanju.

Sanju is part of the India team touring Zimbabwe. The first ODI of the three-match series begins in Harare today.