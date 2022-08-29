Fakhar Zaman gives himself out | Video

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman stood out with his sportsman spirit during the team's Asia Cup opener against India in Dubai on Sunday.

The left-hander was batting on 10 when he got a faint edge off Avesh Khan's bowling. Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and Avesh were not sure whether he had nicked it, especially with so much noice around the stadium. But Zaman started walking and only then the umpire ruled him out.

The Indians had already wasted a review in the opening over and there was every possibly that Zaman would have got a reprieve had he stayed on.

Soon after the incident, many fans took to Twitter and hailed Zaman.



"Class act by Fakhar Zaman. Don't see Pakistanis walking when they know they are out and the umpire misses it. #INDvPAK," wrote one user.

"Many batters would have just stood there and pretended they didn't edge it and hoped that the opposition wouldn't appeal -- but that was fantastic sportsmanship from Fakhar Zaman #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022," tweeted another.

Another fan also reminded everyone about cricket being a gentleman's game.

"Fakhar Zaman hats off to you for walking before the umpire lifts his finger. Cricket is a gentleman's game after all#INDvsPAK," wrote the user.

(With inputs from IANS)