Ticket sales begin for India-SA T20I at Karyavattom

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Suresh Gopi inaugurated the ticket sales for the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, which will be played at Karyavattom Sports Hub (Greenfield Stadium) on September 28.



The actor presented the first ticket to Federal Bank Deputy Vice-President and Regional Business Head A Harikrishnan.

The match will be the first of the India-South Africa Mastercard T20 series.

An upper-tier ticket will cost Rs 1,500. For students, tickets will be available at a 50 per cent discounted rate. Students must book the tickets through their respective institutions to avail of the concession.

A pavilion ticket will cost Rs 2,750, and a seat on the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) grand stand, including food, will cost Rs 6,000.

Former MP Panniyan Raveendran exchanges pleasantries with cricketer Sanju Samson after felicitating him. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Where to buy tickets

Online ticket sales for the match got underway at 7.30 pm on Monday. The tickets, which are inclusive of GST and Entertainment Tax, can be bought via www.paytminsider.in.

A single mail ID can be used to purchase up to three tickets. KCA is associating with Akshaya Centres in the state to facilitate online ticket sales.

The event, which was presided over by KCA President Sajan K Varghese, saw Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson being felicitated. A short film on Sanju's cricket career was released by the chief guest and former MP Panniyan Raveendran.