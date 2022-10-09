T20 World Cup: India's warm-up matches - fixtures and live telecast details

The Indian cricket team has reached Australia and started preparations for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup. India will meet Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. South Africa, Bangladesh and a couple of qualifiers are the other teams in India's group.



However, before their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's men will play a couple of warm-up matches. India take on hosts and defending champions Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 17 (Monday). The match will start at 8.30 am (IST).

The Indians then play New Zealand in their final practice match on October 19 (Wednesday) at the Gabba. The match will begin at 1.30 pm (IST).

India have found Kane Williamson's Black Caps a tough nut to crack in ICC events. They lost to the Kiwis in the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup. India were outplayed by New Zealand in a group match of last year's T20 World Cup. They had also came second best to the Kiwis in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship last year.

Both the warm-up matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and also streamed live on Hotstar.