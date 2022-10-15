T20 World Cup: Roll of honour

The fight for global supremacy in the shortest format of the game will begin in Australia on Sunday as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers get underway.



This is the eighth edition of the tournament. The West Indies are the only team to have won the title twice (in 2012 and 2016), with Daren Sammy being the captain on both occasions. India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010), Sri Lanka (2014) and Australia (2021) are the other teams to have emerged champions.

Who will join this elusive list of teams at #T20WorldCup 2022? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aFshlDIiOB — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022

The Super 12 action begins on October 22. The semifinals will be played on November 9 and November 10. The final is scheduled for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India begin their campaign in a Super 12 match against Pakistan at the MCG on October 23. South Africa, Bangaldesh and a couple of qualifers complete India's group.