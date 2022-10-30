T20 World Cup: Miller fires South Africa past India to top spot

An unbeaten 59 by David Miller and an equally impressive fifty by Aiden Markram helped South Africa recover from a poor start to beat India by five wickets in the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.
The Proteas were home and dry with two balls to spare in their chase of 134. The win lifted South Africa to the top spot in Group 2, while Indian slipped to second spot.
-
14 mins ago
India next meet Bangladesh in a crucial fixture on Wednesday
-
14 mins ago
The South African win has pretty much sealed Pakistan's fate too
-
14 mins ago
Miller has fired the Proteas to the top of the table and India slip to second spot
-
17 mins ago
Miller finishes it off with another four
-
18 mins ago
Boundary down the leg side
-
18 mins ago
Miller is back on strike. 5 off 4
-
19 mins ago
Bhuvi concedes just a single off the first two
-
21 mins ago
SA need six off the final over. Bhuvi has five to defend
-
21 mins ago
Shami compltes excelelnt figures of 1/13
-
23 mins ago
He's bowled his heart out
A briliant 40-ball 68 by Suryakumar Yadav helped India reach a modest 133/9.
India slumped to 49/5 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat on a bouncy track. Lungi Ngidi picked up four wickets for the Proteas.
Surya added 52 off 40 balls along with Dinesh Karthik (6 off 15) for the sixth wicket.