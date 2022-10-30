T20 World Cup: Miller fires South Africa past India to top spot

An unbeaten 59 by David Miller and an equally impressive fifty by Aiden Markram helped South Africa recover from a poor start to beat India by five wickets in the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

The Proteas were home and dry with two balls to spare in their chase of 134. The win lifted South Africa to the top spot in Group 2, while Indian slipped to second spot.

A briliant 40-ball 68 by Suryakumar Yadav helped India reach a modest 133/9.



India slumped to 49/5 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat on a bouncy track. Lungi Ngidi picked up four wickets for the Proteas.

Rohit Sharma was the first one to go. Photo: Twitter@ICC

Surya added 52 off 40 balls along with Dinesh Karthik (6 off 15) for the sixth wicket.