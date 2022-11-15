Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Jayesh George back as KCA chief; Bineesh Kodiyeri joint secretary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2022 06:12 PM IST Updated: November 15, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Jayesh George
Jayesh George is back at the helm. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India joint secretary Jayesh George has returned as president of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

A panel under Jayesh was unanimously elected to the apex council on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association secretary Vinod S Kumar replaces Sreejith V Nair as the new secretary.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bineesh Kodiyeri, Kannur District Cricket Association representative and son of former CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, will be the new joint secretary.

Office-bearers

President: Jayesh George

Vice-president: P Chandra Sekhar

Treasurer: K M Abdul Rehiman

Joint secretary: Bineesh Kodiyeri

Apex council councillor: K Satheeshan

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.