Prithvi Shaw responds to latest snub by posting poem

Mumbai: Decisions taken by selectors in Indian cricket usually lead to controversies and every time a team is announced, it causes heartache in some quarters and raises huge discussions among fans and experts.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors rarely giving reasons for their decisions, players are usually left disappointed and frustrated.

On Wednesday when the BCCI announced the Indian teams for the T20I and ODI series against the visiting Sri Lanka in January, many big names were missing from the ODI and T20I squads.

Nowadays with both the BCCI and the selectors not entertaining questions on selection issues and rather making the announcements through press releases, the players too are not clear whether they were rested or dropped or why they were ignored.

Normally, players respond to being ignored or dropped by the selectors with angry retorts and criticism of the selection panel.

However, Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw responded to another snub by the selectors by posting some poetry on his Instagram account, expressing his disappointment through shayari.

It was an Instagram reel that Shaw shared on his Story. It was a shayari from Uzair Hijazi: "Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha" (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got it for free).

Shaw has been in good form recently and had scored big runs both at the domestic level and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He last played for India in a white-ball series in July, 2021, in Sri Lanka and has been missing from the national squads in all three formats.

The post got lot of attention with fans responding positively to the disappointment expressed by the star cricketer.