Sanju Samson unlikely for second T20I

PTI
Published: January 04, 2023 09:27 PM IST
Sanju Samson. File photo: AFP

Pune: India batter Sanju Samson is unlikely to feature in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener which India won by two runs. He was dismissed cheaply in the India innings.

"Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans," said a BCCI source.

The injury to Samson might provide an opportunity to Rahul Tripathi to make his debut. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi has travelled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.

