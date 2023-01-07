Ticket sales for India-Lanka ODI at Karyavattom begin

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2023 06:53 PM IST
Minister GR Anil inaugurates the ODI ticket sales in the presence of MLA Kadakampally Surendran in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Photo: KCA

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil inaugurated the ticket sales for the One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom on January 15 (Sunday).

The price of an upper-tier ticket is Rs 1,000 in addition to 18 per cent GST and 12 per cent entertainment tax, while a lower-tire ticket will cost Rs 2,000 plus 18 per cent GST and 12 per cent entertainment tax.

The match will be the third and final ODI of the three-match series.

Greenfield International Stadium has staged a lone ODI in 2018. India outplayed the West Indies by nine wickets in that match.

The venue has also hosted three T20Is. .

The event also saw Rohan Prem being felicitated by Kazhakkoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran for becoming the first Kerala player to complete 5,000 runs at the first-class level.

Rohan was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,16,800 by the Kerala Cricket Association.

