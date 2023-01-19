Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's double hundred hands Karnataka lead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 19, 2023 07:33 PM IST
Mayak Agarwal came up with a marathon effort. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram: Captain Mayank Agarwal's brilliant 208 helped Karanataka gain the vital first-innings lead over Kerala in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Thursday.

The visitors reached 410/6, a lead of 68 runs, at stumps on the third and penultimate day at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.

Mayank smashed 17 fours and five sixes in his 360-ball knock.

Resuming on 137/2, Mayank and Nikin Jose (54) added 105 on the day. The two were involved in a 151-run stand for the third wicket.

Nikin was dismissed by Akshay Chandran.

Jalaj Saxena sent back Manish Pandey for a duck.

However, Mayank and Shreyas Gopal (48) put on 93 for the fifth wicket.

Offie Vaisakh Chandran ended Mayank's marathon effort with the total on 336.

Gopal and wicketkeeper B R Sharath took Karanataka past the Kerala total with a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Sharath (47 batting) and Shubhang Hegde (8 batting) helped the visitors end the day on top.

Karnataka will hope to extend the lead past the 100-run mark and put Kerala under pressure on the final day.

Brief scores: Kerala 342 vs Karnataka 410/6 in 137 overs (Mayank Agarwal 208, Nikin Jose 54, Shreyas Gopal 48, B R Sharath 47 batting; Vaisakh Chandran 2/87, Jajaj Saxena 2/124).

