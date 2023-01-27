India storm into inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final

Potchefstroom (South Africa): Opener Shweta Sherawat smashed an unbeaten fifty after Parshavi Chopra's triple strike as India notched up an eight-wicket win over New Zealand to storm into the final of the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

India restricted New Zealand to 107/9 with Parshavi (3/20) leading a disciplined bowling effort after skipper Shafali Verma elected to bowl in the first semifinal.



The 16-year-old leg-spinner broke the backbone of the Kiwi batting line-up with three successive wickets to leave them struggling at 74/5 in 13th over.



Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shafali and Archana Devi also scalped one each.



For the Kiwis, Georgia Plimmer (35), Isabella Gaze (26), Izzy Sharp (13) and Kayley Knight (12) reached double figures as they struggled to score runs.



Chasing 108, the Women in Blue romped home after Sehrawat produced a scintillating 45-ball unconquered knock which was studded with 10 hits to the fence.



Following the early exit of Shafali (10), who has not performed as per expectations in the tournament, Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari (22) added 62 runs to take them to the threshold of victory.



Sehrawat and Gongadi Trisha (5 not out) then completed the job with the former bringing up the winning runs with a four off Browning in the 15th over.



Parshavi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Brief scores: New Zealand 107/9 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 35; Parshavi Chopra 3/20) lost to India 110/2 in 14.2 overs (Shweta Sherawat 61; Anna Browning 2/18).