Tendulkar all praise for amazing boundary catch | Video

The video of a fielder showing tremendous game awareness and agility to help a teammate complete a catch has gone viral on the social media.



Kiran Tarlekar jumped high on the boundary and then showcased football skills to kick the ball back into play where a teammate completed the catch in local match held at Belgaum in Karnataka.

Taking boundary catching to a whole new level...🏃‍♂️



Via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/0r2Qcie3gX — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 12, 2023

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the fielder.

"This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football," tweeted Tendulkar.