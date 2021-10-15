Sachin Tendulkar stunned by little boy's viral video

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video on his Twitter handle in which a kid can be seen bowling brilliant leg-spin.



While sharing it, Tendulkar wrote that he has received it from his friend and by seeing the viral video the 'love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.'



The kid can be seen bowling leg-spin and bamboozling the batters back-to-back. It can be seen that several people faced the leg-spinner but none of them were able to execute a convincing shot. The kid also hit the stumps a couple of times. The video also shows that the boy has a googly in his arsenal.



"Wow! Received this video from a friend… It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident," Tendulkar wrote.

Wow! 😯



Received this video from a friend…



It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/q8BLqWVVl2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2021



Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, known for his superlative bowling skills, also praised the boy.