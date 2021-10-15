Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar stunned by little boy's viral video

IANS
Published: October 15, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Viral leggie
The video also shows that the boy also has a googly in his arsenal. Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video on his Twitter handle in which a kid can be seen bowling brilliant leg-spin.

While sharing it, Tendulkar wrote that he has received it from his friend and by seeing the viral video the 'love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.'

The kid can be seen bowling leg-spin and bamboozling the batters back-to-back. It can be seen that several people faced the leg-spinner but none of them were able to execute a convincing shot. The kid also hit the stumps a couple of times. The video also shows that the boy has a googly in his arsenal.

"Wow! Received this video from a friend… It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident," Tendulkar wrote.


Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, known for his superlative bowling skills, also praised the boy.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.