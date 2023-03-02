Malayalam
Indore Test: Collapse limits Australian lead to 88

Reuters
Published: March 02, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Rohit Sharma & Umesh Yadav
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Australia posted 197 all out in their first innings to claim a lead of 88 on day two of the third Test in Indore on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 60, the only half-century of the match so far.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) was the pick of the India bowlers, while seamer Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets apiece.

Australia lost their last six wickets for the addition of 11 runs.

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

