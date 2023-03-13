Sanju meets Rajini, realises a childhood dream

Onmanorama staff
Published: March 13, 2023 09:19 AM IST Updated: March 13, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Sanju Samson (left) was invited home by Rajinikanth. Photo: @IamSanjuSamson/Twitter

Indian cricketer and Kerala captain Sanju V Samson realised a childhood dream as he met superstar Rajinikanth at his residence on Sunday.

Sanju, who leads Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was invited to his home by Rajinikanth.

"At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni(sic) fan, I told my parents.. See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house.. After 21 years, the day has come when The Thalaivar invited me.." Sanju tweeted.

Sanju is gearing up for IPL 2023, which begins on March 31.

The 28-year-old wicket keeper-batter guided Royals to the final last season.

