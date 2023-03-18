Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2023: RCB sign Michael Bracewell as replacement for Will Jacks

Reuters
Published: March 18, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell is a handy all-rounder. File photo: Twitter@ICC
Topic | Cricket

Michael Bracewell will miss New Zealand's One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday, after he was signed by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace Will Jacks.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra will take Bracewell's spot in the New Zealand squad for the three-match series, which begins on March 25 and ends on March 31, the same day the 2023 IPL season kicks off.

"Michael's been a key contributor to our white-ball teams since making his debut last year," coach Gary Stead said. "With a World Cup in India this year it's great to have players getting more experience in those conditions."

RELATED ARTICLES

Bracewell is the latest addition to the list of New Zealand players who will be released early after the current Test series ends on March 21, including Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings).

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will leave the squad after the first ODI.

Bracewell joins Bangalore at his base auction price of Rs 1 crore ($121,000), a third of the Rs 3.2 crore that the franchise had paid for England's Jacks, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.