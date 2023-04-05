Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Rishabh Pant attends Delhi Capitals' first home game | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Pant & Gill
Rishabh Pant with Shubman Gill. Photo: Twitter@IPL
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant watched the team's first home game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 from the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands here on Tuesday.

Pant was in the stands along with Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal and IPL Governing Council member Rajiv Shukla.

Pant, who was on crutches, also met Gujarat Titans opener and his Team India teammate Shubman Gill.

The wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrific car accident last December, which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

Delhi Capitals went down to defending champions Titans by six wickets as they suffered their second successive loss.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.