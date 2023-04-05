Rishabh Pant attends Delhi Capitals' first home game | Video

New Delhi: Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant watched the team's first home game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 from the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands here on Tuesday.



Pant was in the stands along with Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal and IPL Governing Council member Rajiv Shukla.

Pant, who was on crutches, also met Gujarat Titans opener and his Team India teammate Shubman Gill.

The wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrific car accident last December, which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

Delhi Capitals went down to defending champions Titans by six wickets as they suffered their second successive loss.