IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl in rain-hit game

Kolkata: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and put Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in to bat in an IPL 2024 match reduced to 16-overs-a-side due to rain at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

A win or a point will see KKR become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. MI have already been eliminated.

KKR are leading the table with 16 points from 11 matches, while MI are in ninth spot with just eight points from 12 games.

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.