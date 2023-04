IPL: Spinners shine as LSG restrict Sunrisers to 121/8

Lucknow: Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 121/8 by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday.

Spinners Krunal Pandya and Amit Mishra bagged five wickets between them on a slow surface.

Rahul Tripathi top scored 34 for Sunrisers that won the toss and opted to bat. Opener Anmolpreet Singh added 31.

LSG are without pacer Avesh Khan, who is injured while English quick Mark Wood is down with flu and hence misses the game.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Subs: Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Subs: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan