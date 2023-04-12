IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's dubious record

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 09:12 PM IST Updated: April 12, 2023 09:56 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja exults after sending back Sanju Samson. Photo: Twitter@ChennaiIPL

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fell for a golden duck in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Wednesday.

Sanju was castled by Ravindra Jadeja off the first ball he faced. It was the 28-year-old's second successive duck. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for nought in the match against Delhi Capitals.

The failure at Chepauk also meant Sanju has the dubious record of most number of ducks for Royals. It was his eighth duck in Royals colours. Shane Watson and Stuart Binny bagged seven ducks for Royals.

Mandeep Singh holds the record for the most number of ducks in IPL history -15. 

