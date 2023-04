IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans restrict Punjab Kings to 153/8

Mohali: Punjab Kings (PBKS) could manage only 153/8 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Thursday.



Matthew Short top-scored with 36, while Shahrukh Khan's 9-ball 22 took them past the 150-run mark.

PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh for a duck in the opening over bowled by Mohammed Shami.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan was sent back by Josh Little for eight, while No. 3 Short was castled by Rashid Khan for a quick-fire 36. Short hit six fours and a six in his 24-ball knock.

Matthew Short made a quick-fire 36. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Veteran medium-pacer Mohit Sharma, who made his debut for Titans, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/18 from four overs.

Hardik Pandya was back at the helm for Titans.

PBKS included Kagiso Rabada and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in their playing XI.

Both teams have won two matches and lost one.

The teams: Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.



Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little