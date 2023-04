IPL 2023: Royals put Titans in to bat

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Sunday.

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult replaced West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder in the Royals playing XI.

The teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt &wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal