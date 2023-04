IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against KKR

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' acting-captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and put Kolkata Knight Riders in to bat in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been placed in the substitutes' list due to a stomach bug. Arjun Tendulkar is making his IPL debut for Mumbai.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.