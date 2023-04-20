IPL 2023: Shastri slams Parag for Royals' loss

Jaipur: Middle-order batter Riyan Parag's role has come into focus once again after Rajasthan Royals slumped to a 10-run defeat against against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match here on Wednesday.



Royals had an 87-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler but impressive performances by Lucknow bowlers, led by Avesh Khan's 3/25 and Marcus Stoinis' 2/28, helped their team win the thriller.

Parag's 12-ball unbeaten 15 was criticised by former Team India coach Ravi Shastri, who said that his innings killed whatever chances Royals had. Parag struggled big time, scoring just four runs off the first eight balls he faced.

"They lost (Sanju) Samson, they lost (Jos]) Buttler and(Yashasvi) Jaiswal but still they had enough, a lot of depth. I think that period of play when Riyan Parag came in and the way he played his first eight balls changed the course of the match," Shastri told Star Sports after the match.

"Padikkal, at the other end, lost his rhythm as well. Runs started coming in singles and there was a period of 28 balls at that stage without a boundary. When you go through that much time without a boundary, you are asking for trouble," Shastri said.

"They knew what they were chasing. Luckily, they are on top of the table and they will learn a lot from this defeat. They will learn about the changes in their batting unit. Parag was given the responsibility, they watched how he played. They had such a strong batting line-up. They could have gone for the kill much earlier," Shastri added.