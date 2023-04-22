Sachin Tendulkar@50: Top 5 knocks

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on Monday. Tendulkar, who carried the Indian batting on his shoulders for more than two decades, played numerous memorable innings. Onmanorama picks five of his top knocks across Tests and One-Day Internationals.



1. 114 versus Australia, Perth Test, 1992



Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his hundred against Australia in the 1992 Perth Test. File photo: AFP/Greg Wood

Tendulkar had captured the imagination of the Australian fans with his dazzling 148 not out in the drawn Sydney Test. However, the 18-year-old proved that he was destined for greatness with a splendid 114 against the pace quartet of Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes, Paul Reiffel and Mike Whitney on a fast and bouncy wicket at the WACA.

Tendulkar held the Indian innings together after Australia made 346 batting first. He hit 16 fours in his 161-ball knock. Tendulkar, who walked in at No. 4, added 81 for ninth wicket in the company of wicketkeeper Kiran More (43).



India went on to lose the Test by 300 runs, but Tendulkar could hold his head high.

2. 98 versus Pakistan, Centurion, 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar drives one through the off side in the 2003 World Cup game against Pakistan. File photo: AFP/William West

Sparks generally fly when India take on Pakistan in the World Cup. The pressure on the players is immense as fans across the border want nothing less than a win. In a Pool A match of the 2023 edition, Pakistan made a healthy 273/7, thanks largely to opener Saeed Anwar's 101 after Waqar Younis opted to bat.

The burst with the new ball was always going to the key phase of the Indian chase. Tendulkar got off to a blazing start along with his opening partner Virender Sehwag (21). His onslaught on Pakistan pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar and his upper-cut six will always be etched in the minds of those who watched the game.



Though Akhtar eventually accounted for a cramping Tendulkar, his 98 off 75 balls (12 fours and a six) had virtually sealed Pakistan's fate. Rahul Dravid (44 not out) and Yuvraj Singh (50 not out) made sure Tendulkar's heroics did not go in vain as they added 99 for the unbeaten fifth-wicket stand to guide India home.



3. 143 versus Australia, Coca-Cola Cup, Sharjah, 1998



The 'Desert Storm' took India to the final of the tri-series also featuring the Kiwis. Chasing a target of 285, Mohammed Azharuddin's men needed to score at least 254 to edge out the Black Caps on net run rate. Indian hopes solely rested on Tendulkar as they needed 237 in 46 overs to qualify after a sand storm interrupted the chase. Tendulkar cut loose after the break and at one stage even threatened to win the game single-handedly from a hopeless position. He added 104 off 78 balls along with V V S Laxman for the fifth wicket.

Tendulkar hit nine fours and five sixes to amass 143 off 131 balls. India eventually lost the match by 26 runs, but the special knock gave them a shot at glory. He followed it up with a masterly 134 as India clinched the final by six wickets.

4. 136 versus Pakistan, Chennai Test, 1999



Sachin Tendulkar waves to the crowd as he completes his century against Pakistan in the 1999 Chennai. File photo: AFP/John MacDougall

This was an absolute classic from Tendulkar's blade. India were hosting Pakistan in a Test match after 12 long years. The home side, under Azharuddin, needed 271 at Chepauk to go one up in the two-match series.

Tendulkar had fallen to off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq for a duck in the first innings. Pakistan, who had Wasim Akram and Waqar in their ranks in addition to Saqlain and Shahid Afridi, reduced India to 82/5 when Nayan Mongia joined Tendulkar in the middle. The two put on 136 for the sixth wicket to bring India right back into the contest.



Tendulkar, who was troubled by a back pain, decided to play the big hits after Mongia fell to an injudicious shot off Akram. Tendulkar was on 136, with the total on 254/6, when he mishit one off Saqlain. His 273-ball knock was studded with 18 fours.



India lost the remaining three wickets for the addition of just four runs as Pakistan snatched a famous win. A crestfallen Tendulkar did not come out to receive the man-of-the-match award.



5. 241 not out versus Australia, Sydney Test, 2004



Tendulkar had managed just 82 runs from five innings in the first three Tests. He chose the series decider to play a truly special knock. So focussed was Tendulkar that he decided not to play the cover drive since he had got out a couple of times while attempting the shot earlier in the series. He forced the Australian bowlers to bowl closer to his body at the Sydney Cricket Ground and used the pace of the ball.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his double century in the 2004 in Sydney Test. File photo: AFP/William West

Tendulkar's unbeaten 241 off 436 balls, laced with 33 fours, was the cornerstone of the Indian innings. He partnered Laxman (178) in a mammoth 353-run stand for the fifth wicket as India declared on 705/7 after Sourav Ganguly opted to bat.

The match, which was also Australian skipper Steve Waugh's final Test, ended in a draw.

