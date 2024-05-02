Malayalam
IPL 2024: Nitish Reddy, Head fire SRH to 201/3 against Rajasthan Royals

PTI
Published: May 02, 2024 07:40 PM IST Updated: May 02, 2024 09:36 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo: PTI
Hyderabad: Half centuries from Nitish Reddy (76 not out) and Travis Head (58) guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201/3 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, SRH were unable to capitalise on the Powerplay, losing the wickets off Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh.

However, Head and Reddy scored 96 runs off 57 deliveries to resurrect SRH's innings while Heinrich Klaasen (42 not out of 19) provided the final flurry.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderbad 201/3 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76 not out, Travis Head 58; Avesh Khan 2/39).

