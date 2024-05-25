Malayalam
IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR in pix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2024 09:05 AM IST
Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen
SRH captain Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen celebrate their victory. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stormed into the final of IPL 2024 with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 at Chepauk on Friday. SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Pu in to bat, SRH rode on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and vital contributions from Rahul Tripathi (37) and Travis Head (34) to post 175/9. Avesh Khan and Trent Boult scalped three each, while Sandeep Sharma claimed two wickets after Sanju Samson opted to bowl.

SRH owners
SRH owners are a delighted lot after their side's win. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

In reply, RR could manage just 139/7 on a slow track, with Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal offering some resistance.

Left-arm spinners Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) did the star turn for SRH.

Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel fought till the end for RR. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

KKR have won the title twice in 2012 & 2014, while SRH's lone triumph came under David Warner in 2016. 

SRH
Abhishek Sharma, second left, celebrates with teammates after a strike. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
