Sachin Tendulkar@50: Top catches | Videos

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for playing the most number of Test matches (200) and One-Day Internationals (463). Tendulkar's longevity had a lot to do with his supreme fitness. He was a safe fielder and rarely dropped catches. As the maestro celebrates his 50th birthday on Monday, Onmanorama picks his top catches.

1. Inzamam-ul-Haq, Fifth ODI, Lahore, 2004



Tendulkar came up with a stunning catch on the long on boundary to send back Pakistan captain Inzamam off Murali Kartik's bowling in the series-decider. Inzamam had to depart for 38 as Tendulkar took a well-judged catch near the ropes. India went on to win the match by 40 runs and with it the series 3-2.



2. Shahid Afridi, Third ODI, Lahore, 1997



Tendulkar gave it his all on the field and this was well demonstrated when the skipper pulled off an incredible running catch to cut short Shahid Afridi's stay at the wicket in the third and final ODI. Afridi was caught off Nilesh Kulkarni's bowling for 47.



This was one of the lone bright spots for India as Ijaz Ahmed's 84-ball unbeaten 139 helped Pakistan seal an emphatic nine-wicket win and clinch the series 2-1.



3. Allan Lamb, Lord's Test, 1990



Graham Gooch's 333 was the highlight of the opening Test between England and India in 1990. However, a young Tendulkar had his moment when he produced a sensational one-handed running catch to dismiss Allan Lamb off Narendra Hirwani's bowling in the second innings.

