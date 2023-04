IPL 2023: Conway dazzles as CSK make 200/4

Chennai: Opener Devon Conway's unbeaten 92 powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 200/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got their team off to a fine start. The two added 86 before Sikandar Raza sent back Gaikwad for a 31-ball 37 in the 10th over.

Conway smashed 16 fours and a six in his 52-ball knock.

CSK skipper M S Dhoni, who chose to bat, remained unbeaten on 13 off four balls. He hit back-to-back sixes off Sam Curran to take his side to the 200-run mark.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway during their stand. Photo: Twitter@IPL

CSK are in fourth spot with 10 points from eight matches, while PBKS are in sixth place with eight points from as many games.



The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.