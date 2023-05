Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Saju Samson won the toss and put Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in to bat their IPL match here on Thursday.

Both KKR and RR a have 10 points from 11 games.

RR have included Kerala pacer K M Asif in their playing eleven.

Thee teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (capt), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.