Sanju is like young Dhoni: Swann

IANS
Published: May 11, 2023 06:50 PM IST
Sanju, right, with Dhoni. File photo: Twitter@IamSanjuSamson

Former England off-spinner and cricket expert Graeme Swann has compared Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson to the great M S Dhoni.

"What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be. Let's face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock.

"I think now he's almost Mr Dependable for Rajasthan. And he's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn't lose his calm, he doesn't lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well," Swann said on JioCinema.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout