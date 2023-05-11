Sanju is like young Dhoni: Swann

Former England off-spinner and cricket expert Graeme Swann has compared Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson to the great M S Dhoni.



"What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be. Let's face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock.

"I think now he's almost Mr Dependable for Rajasthan. And he's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn't lose his calm, he doesn't lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well," Swann said on JioCinema.