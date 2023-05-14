I don't have an answer: Sanju Samson after crushing loss

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson had "no answer" to the dismal performance of his batters against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL on Sunday. RR were bundled out for 59 -- the third-lowest total ever in the tournament.

Faf du Plessis' RCB won the match by 112 runs after posting 171/5. The visitors finished off the opposition in just 10.3 overs with South African quick Wayne Parnell emerging the most successful bowler with 3/10 from three overs.

The famed Royals batting simply crumbled with the home team crumbled to 5/28 in Powerplay from which they never recovered.

On the floundering campaign in the second half of the IPL, Sanju said, "That is a great question, actually. I was thinking about it and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer for that."

Four Royals batters, including openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, were out for duck, while Sanju could only score four runs.

Sanju, though, put up a brave front saying the IPL is a tournament where a turnaround can happen within a couple of days.

"We all know the nature of the IPL. We know things can change in a couple of days. Funny, funny things happen at the end of the league stages. We have to be strong, be professional and think about the game we are playing in Dharamsala. You have to keep your hopes high and try your best," he added.

The margin of defeat means the Royals' net run rate has taken a severe beating even as RCB leapfrogged them on the points table to be placed fifth with 12 points, while RR, stranded on 12 points, dropped to sixth.

The Royals skipper said their strategy to go hard in the Powerplays had come unstuck, adding that his batters had little choice but to take risks, given the wicket was going to slow down as their innings progressed.

"We usually go hard in the Powerplay but that did not quite happen today. It will take some time to assess our display. That is the nature of T20 cricket, you have to go hard in the Powerplay, knowing that the wicket will slow down.

"Today, it did not work out. That (match) could have gone to the wire, it could have been a tight match if we had a decent Powerplay. I felt that (RCB's score) was a par score on this wicket."