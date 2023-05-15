IPL: Gill hits ton as GT post 188/9; Bhuvi bags fifer for SRH

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 07:24 PM IST Updated: May 15, 2023 09:25 PM IST
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill plays a shot during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill smashed a century, but the Gujarat Titans could only manage 188/9 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a fifer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday.

Gill smashed 101 off 58 deliveries, scoring 13 boundaries and a six. However, the momentum he built along with Sai Sudharsan, who made 47, did not result in a huge score.

Bhuvneshwar finished with 5/30, including three wickets in the final over. He also run out Noor Ahmad with a direct hit.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl.

Marco Jansen came in for Glenn Phillips in the SRH playing XI. Dasun Shanaka is making his debut for GT, while Sai Sudharasan replaced Vijay Shankar after the later was hit by a ball in the net on Sunday.

Also coming back into the GT lineup is Yash Dayal, who was smashed for five sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh more than a month back.

As part of a special initiative, the GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer.

Teams
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout