IPL: Gill hits ton as GT post 188/9; Bhuvi bags fifer for SRH

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill smashed a century, but the Gujarat Titans could only manage 188/9 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a fifer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday.

Gill smashed 101 off 58 deliveries, scoring 13 boundaries and a six. However, the momentum he built along with Sai Sudharsan, who made 47, did not result in a huge score.

Bhuvneshwar finished with 5/30, including three wickets in the final over. He also run out Noor Ahmad with a direct hit.

Earlier, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl.

Marco Jansen came in for Glenn Phillips in the SRH playing XI. Dasun Shanaka is making his debut for GT, while Sai Sudharasan replaced Vijay Shankar after the later was hit by a ball in the net on Sunday.

Also coming back into the GT lineup is Yash Dayal, who was smashed for five sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh more than a month back.

As part of a special initiative, the GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan