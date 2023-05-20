'Chelapo Biriyani kittiyalo': Sanju Samson about Royals' playoff chances

Rajasthan Royals ended their league phase campaign in IPL 2023 with a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Friday. The victory kept alive Royals' slim playoffs hopes as they moved up to14 points from as many games.



Defending champions Gujarat Titans have sealed their place in the playoffs, while Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have 15 points each. For Royals to have any hopes of progressing to the playoffs, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians should lose their final group games on Sunday.

Royals captain Sanju Samson summed up the mood in the camp with his funny post on Saturday. "Yuziii, Josetta..korch neram irunnu nokam

Chelapo Biriyani kittiyalo," referring to Salim Kumar's hit dialogue from the Malayalam movie One Man Show.

Royals had started brightly in IPL 2023, winning four of their first five games before losing their way.