IPL 2023: CSK solve Titans puzzle, enter final

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs to enter the IPL final here on Tuesday.

Chasing 173, GT were bowled out for 157 in the first Qualifier. This was CSK's first win over GT in four attempts.

GT will meet the winners of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Friday's second Qualifier.

Earlier, CSK made 172/7 after being put in to bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60, while his opening partner Devon Conway chipped in with 40. The two added 87 for the first wicket in 10.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami picked up 2/28, while Mohit Sharma claimed 2/31.

Gaikwad made the most of an early reprieve.

Gaikwad was on two when he was caught off a no-ball by Darshan Nalkande in the second over of the match. The right-hander smashed the free hit for a six and did not look back.



Gaikwad brought up his fifty off 36 balls.