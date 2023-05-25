Asia Cup venue to be decided after IPL final: Jay Shah

New Delhi: A decision on Asia Cup's fate will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which will be attended by a host of top Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dignitaries, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

Pakistan have the hosting rights for this year's Asia Cup but with the BCCI deciding against sending its team to the neighbouring country without government permission, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a 'hybrid model' where they will organise at least four games on home soil and India will play their matches at a neutral venue.

It couldn't be confirmed whether Sethi has been formally invited for the IPL final.

"As of now, the decision with regards to hosting of Asia Cup hasn't yet been finalised. We are busy with IPL but the top dignitaries of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Board are coming to watch the IPL final. We will have a discussion and take a final decision in due course," said Shah.

It has been learnt from ACC sources that Sethi's proposed hybrid model looks like a feasible solution although the ACC had made no formal statement. According to the model, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan play four preliminary matches in Pakistan and India would play all their games at neutral venues,

The two India-Pakistan games will also be held in Sri Lanka although the PCB wants them in Dubai. The weather in the UAE in September is not at all conducive for 50-over games although to make the 'hybrid model' work logistically, the UAE is a far better option for the ACC.

"ACC head Jay Shah will summon an executive body meeting where a formal announcement will take place. The PCB doesn't mind playing India at a neutral venue.

"PCB would prefer Dubai because it would lead to more gate receipts but it is open to playing in another country (read Sri Lanka) provided the ACC matches the gate receipts amount ($ 0.5 million) that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) received in 2022 from the Indo-Pak games in Dubai," an ACC source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The window for the Asia Cup is between September 1 and 17.

The six teams in the Asia Cup are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

One group will have India, Pakistan and Nepal while the other group will comprise Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the ACC sources, if the 'hybrid model' goes ahead, then Pakistan would like to host four games - Pakistan vs Nepal, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan and Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka.

As per the format, the top two teams from each group will constitute Super Fours where they again play against each other. After the Super Four round robin phase, the top two teams will play the final.

The Super Fours will ensure that at least two Indo-Pak encounters are guaranteed, which is profitable for the host nation, broadcaster as well as the ACC.

If India and Pakistan qualify for the summit clash, then it will be three matches between the arch-rivals.

"Sethi has said that in preliminary round, Pakistan is only playing Nepal. His proposal is to make it six games with two Super Four non-India matches, involving Pakistan to be played in Pakistan," the ACC source added.

As far as final is concerned, even if India don't qualify, the ACC will conduct it at a designated neutral country -- Sri Lanka or the UAE.