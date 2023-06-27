Sanju meets Lara, Bond during vacation

Sanju Samson, who earned a recall to the Indian One-Day International (ODI) team for next month's West Indies tour, has been enjoying a vacation in the US with his wife.



The Kerala star met two legends of the sport during the holiday and shared a photo with them on Instagram.

The two icons were former West Indies captain Brian Lara and ex-New Zealand pacer Shane Bond.

Lara is the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Bond is the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians.

Sanju captains Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL. He guided Royals to the final in IPL 2022, but failed to take his team to the playoffs this year.

The three-match ODI series against the West Indies starts on July 27. Sanju and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeepers in the Indian squad.

The 28-year-old Sanju has played in 11 ODIs so far. A good show in the Caribbean could help him stake his claim for a place in the Asia Cup squad. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.