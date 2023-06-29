Shoaib Akhtar bowls Shashi Tharoor over

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor bumped into former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during his recent visit to Dubai.



Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was all praise for Akhtar after their interaction.

"On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket," tweeted Tharoor.